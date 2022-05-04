Monroe medical school addresses national shortage of black men in medicine

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Black doctors made up just 5% of active physicians in the U.S. in 2018. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, this is the most recent data available.

Only 2.9% of 2019-2020 enrolled medical school students were black men, says the National Medical Association. VCOM-Louisiana is working to increase that number by playing a role in finding more black medical students.

“We’re down at Grambling at least twice a week. We help with their sports programs, as well as recruiting students and educating them on medical school. We also did a book drive for the pre-medical club there. We sent down hundreds of MCAT preparation books and then we work one-on-one and mentor their students as well,” says VCOM-Louisiana’s Interim Dean Dr. Mark Sanders.

The President Dr. Gerald Harmon of the American Medical Association acknowledged that a shortage of Black physicians contributed to poorer health outcomes for Black patients.

VCOM-Louisiana’s Interim Dean responded to that point Wednesday morning with KNOE’s Kenya Ross.

“I think you have to have people from the community that people can connect with. And I think with not having enough black male physicians - particularly in the rural areas and the underserved inner cities here in Louisiana; I think you have to recruit from that area. They’ll stay there. They’re already a part of the community,” says Sanders.

Second-year medical student Ke’Yon Jones of VCOM-Louisiana says the relationship between a Black doctor and Black patient is significant.

“With the history with medicine, it’s going to be important for us to find someone we can relate to. That way, we can trust their words, trust what they’re doing, someone that relates to what we’ve been through, know where we’re coming from and our understandings,” said Jones.

Desi Hammett, VCOM-Louisiana’s Director for Communications, Marketing, Website and Publications provided an overall report of statistics that represented the medical school’s inaugural class of Black students:

10.9% of students are black

6.4% of students are black females

4.5% of students are black males

35.3% of our black students were recruited from an HBCU

Future plans for VCOM-Louisiana include implementing a summer program, like a “mini medical school,” says Sanders. The medical school plans to partner with local hospitals to make sure they’re getting students that are already interested in healthcare.

