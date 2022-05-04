Monroe man threatens to shoot officers to get guns back, report says

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man is facing a terrorism charge after allegedly threatening to attack the police station.

Jeffrey Donald Williams, 60, was booked on May 4, 2022.

An arrest report says wanted his guns back and said he would shoot officers and employees to get them. It also says he threatened to blow up the police station.

The report states that Williams said he didn’t really want to attack the police station, but someone at the front desk told him to.

Jeffrey Donald Williams, 60 (Source: OPSO)

