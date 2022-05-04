Advertisement

Monroe man threatens to shoot officers to get guns back, report says

Jeffrey Donald Williams, 60, was booked on May 4, 2022.
Jeffrey Donald Williams, 60, was booked on May 4, 2022.(Source: OPSO)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man is facing a terrorism charge after allegedly threatening to attack the police station.

Jeffrey Donald Williams, 60, was booked on May 4, 2022.

An arrest report says wanted his guns back and said he would shoot officers and employees to get them. It also says he threatened to blow up the police station.

The report states that Williams said he didn’t really want to attack the police station, but someone at the front desk told him to.

Jeffrey Donald Williams, 60
Jeffrey Donald Williams, 60(Source: OPSO)

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
A Ouachita Parish teen’s life has become one of tragedy and immense strength.
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Incendiary device used in Monroe ATM burglary
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
Ke'Yon Jones, second-year medical student at VCOM-Louisiana
Monroe medical school addresses national shortage of black men in medicine
Hanna Barker
Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
Monroe medical school addresses national shortage of black men in medicine
Monroe medical school addresses national shortage of black men in medicine