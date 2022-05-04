Mayors lobby Gov. Edwards/elected officials during Northern Exposure Day at State Capitol

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local officials are back in Northeast Louisiana after lobbying legislators at the State Capitol.

It was all part of the 2022 Northern Exposure Legislative Appreciation Forum in Baton Rouge.

“I just left a meeting with the governor about Kansas Lane extension,” Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis told KNOE. “That wouldn’t be possible without strong representation from business and industry and our chamber of commerce coming down and helping us lobby for that.”

Ellis said Governor John Bel Edwards assured him the Kansas Lane project was a top priority.

Ellis says he also pitched his plan to bring jobs to Monroe.

“We also talked about the Biomedical Research and Innovation Park,” explained Mayor Ellis. “It’s got a significant local match and significant implications when it comes to innovation in Northeast Louisiana.”

The park is designed to attract research, medical, and technology companies to the region.

Across the river, West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell says she spoke to local legislators about improving the city’s flood resilience.

“Mid-City drainage is my number one priority project,” Mayor Mitchell said. “That is to correct the drainage problems we see on Trenton and Cypress, in our older section of town.

Meanwhile, Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson says he’s working on bringing Amtrak service to Monroe.

“That means economic opportunity,” explained Secretary Wilson. “That means recreation opportunities. It means educational opportunities. It’s also a wonderful way to build an economy around train stations and what that will mean to Americans as we find a more affordable way to move.”

Governor Edward’s budget includes $25 million for passenger rail expansion in Louisiana.

