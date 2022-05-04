Advertisement

Functional and decorative shades

Blinds & Window Treatments that are Functional and Beautiful
Functional and decorative shades
By Jasmine Anderson
May. 4, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Blinds / Window Treatments can act to block out sun light and for privacy purposes but can also be decorative as well. Jan Strickland with Strickland Interiors joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how!

Roman shades are great for decorative fabrics and you can add a black out liner to them as well. Blinds can be controlled by a remote controller or manually (depends on cost and preference). Blinds come in several textures and colors and Roman shades have endless patterns to choose from.

You can find these designs in Monroe at Smith Blind and Awning!

