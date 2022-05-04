Couple accused of causing 6-year-old’s death

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A mom and step-father are behind bars in East Feliciana Parish after a 20th Judicial District grand jury indicted the couple this week on charges related to the shooting death of their 6-year-old son.

Blade Hunt (Dignity Memorial)

Blade Hunt, 6, died on Monday, March 7.

The grand jury charged Cameron Crump, 23, and Rebekah Hunt, 25, on Monday, May 3, with negligent homicide, adding that the two committed homicide by criminal negligence that resulted in the child’s death, according to the bill of indictment.

Crump and Hunt were booked Tuesday evening into the East Feliciana Parish Prison. Bond was set at $20,000 each.

If convicted, negligent homicide carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.

