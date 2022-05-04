2-year-old abuse victim still in the hospital

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - An arrest was made last week following abuse of a two-year-old who is still in the hospital days later and now her mother is speaking out.

Jocson Silva, 21, was arrested for reportedly abusing that two year old little girl and her four-year-old sister.

“You never really know a person even though you’ve known them for a while. You never really know how they actually are or how they actually show their true colors until the worst moments,” Ruby Graham, the victim’s mother said.

Graham said the father of her youngest child, Jocson Silva’s colors were ugly. He was arrested for abusing Graham’s other children -- daughters from a previous relationship -- four-year-old Selena and causing 2-year-old Nevaeh to be hospitalized. Their 3-month old son, Eli was unharmed.

“It is sickening. And these are sick people and they shouldn’t be in our society,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

Mancuso said Silva’s abuse on the two year old had lead to bruising and trauma all over her body in addition to a severe brain bleed.

“Of course the doctors say these are non accidental injuries, so we suspect abuse right off the bat,” Mancuso said.

“No parent want to hear that,” Graham said. “Ain’t no parent deserves to have their child abused or hurt like that.”

Graham is still in a Baton Rouge hospital where her daughter, Nevaeh, had a seizure Monday in relation to the abuse.

“Ever since yesterday [Monday], she’s been doing so much better. She’s been eating more and been talking so much more. She’s been laughing. It’s hard to talk about honestly,” Graham said.

Now, this mother waits for her child to be well enough to leave the hospital. She said she is now in the process of trying to move so her children don’t have to return to where they endured Silva’s abuse.

“It’s really a shame,” Mancuso said. “But hopefully now she’s safe and will be safe and we can proceed forward and hopefully this guy will never be able to touch another child again in his life.”

CPSO expects more charges to come as the investigation continues.

