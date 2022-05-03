Ouachita Green hosts community cleanup in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green hosted a community cleanup in West Monroe Tuesday evening.

The ‘Cleanest City Contest Community Cleanup’ was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and lasted until 6 p.m. on May 3, 2022. Volunteers met in the Glenwood Medical Mall parking lot on the McMillan Street side.

West Monroe is working to hold onto to the city’s title as the cleanest city in the state-wide competition.

