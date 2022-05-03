Advertisement

Ouachita Green hosts community cleanup in West Monroe

Cleanest City Contest Community Cleanup hosted by Ouachita Green
Cleanest City Contest Community Cleanup hosted by Ouachita Green(Ouachita Green)
By Kenya Ross
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green hosted a community cleanup in West Monroe Tuesday evening.

The ‘Cleanest City Contest Community Cleanup’ was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and lasted until 6 p.m. on May 3, 2022. Volunteers met in the Glenwood Medical Mall parking lot on the McMillan Street side.

West Monroe is working to hold onto to the city’s title as the cleanest city in the state-wide competition.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Top: Thomas, Walker | Bottom: Miles, Mitchell
Monroe PD HEAT arrests 4 members of ‘Deuce Five’ gang
Tomaz Corleun Austin
Man crashes on train tracks after pursuit, police say
Man convicted in murder plot among two arrested with nearly a kilo in meth
A Ouachita Parish teen’s life has become one of tragedy and immense strength.
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash

Latest News

BREAKING; The Natchez Steamboat has sustained fire damage. Developing situation.
Natchez steamboat sustains fire damage
BREAKING; The Natchez Steamboat has sustained fire damage. Developing situation.
BREAKING: The Natchez Steamboat has sustained fire damage. Developing situation.
A Ouachita Parish teen’s life has become one of tragedy and immense strength.
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Local reaction to leaked Supreme Court documents on Roe v. Wade
Local reaction to leaked Supreme Court documents on Roe v. Wade