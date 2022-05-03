Advertisement

Incendiary device used in Monroe ATM burglary

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for information regarding an ATM burglary that happened overnight.

They released the following information Tuesday morning:

Shortly after 3 a.m. the Monroe Police Department responded to the Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union located at 1709 MLK Blvd. to assist the Monroe Fire Department on a fire at the ATM machine.

The investigation showed that the door to the ATM was pried open in attempts to commit a burglary. An incendiary device was used which ignited a fire. The Monroe Police Department Bomb Team was called to the scene. The surrounding area was cleared and is safe. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274).

