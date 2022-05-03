Advertisement

Human milk grown in a lab could be just three years away

Human milk grown in a lab could be three years away, according to Biomilq, a new company.
Human milk grown in a lab could be three years away, according to Biomilq, a new company.
By CNN
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(CNN) – Scientists are developing a new type of lab-grown human milk for babies.

Biomilq, a startup based in North Carolina, says it’s on track to create infant milk generated with human tissue.

The milk is made with cells from donated mothers’ milk along with breast tissue.

The lab then grows those cells and incubates them in a reactor that mimics the environment found in a breast.

Biomilq’s co-founder Leila Strictland says she got the idea for the company after struggling to produce enough breast milk for her first child.

She also says its product will nutritionally be more like human milk than baby formulas.

The company hopes it will be available in about three years.

For more information, visit Biomilq’s website.

