Feed Your Soul: Delta Biscuit Company

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Most people in the Ark-La-Miss love a good brunch, one place is changing it up by giving people a full sensory experience for brunch, The Delta Biscuit Co. on Tower Drive in Monroe.

Glen Lewellyan and Jessica Holley have created dishes that everyone can enjoy.

“I say if you go in for sweets, you definitely have to try that Bananas Foster french toast,” said Holley. It is a decadent item any sweet tooth will enjoy.

If you are more health-conscious, there are some options for you as well.

“The quinoa bowl it’s has an amazing flavor for I help a lot of people think if you’re eating healthy you have to sacrifice flavor. But chef here she works magic and she’s got flavor coming out of that bowl that I never dreamed would be there,” said Lewellyan.

Both options are amazing and are bursting with flavor.

One customer loves the food and would pay anything to have it. “Oooh, that’s good for real. I would spend $25 on it,” said Marklyn England.

Both Lewellyan and Holly have been in the restaurant business. Lewellyan has worked for national chains and local favorites.

He got his start at 16 when he was eyeing his father’s old truck. “I just keep looking at the old truck. How do I get that?“ said Lewellyan. “You need to get a job and get in get an engine. So I started hitting the streets right then. I found a job at Shoney’s as a dishwasher. By the time I left Shoney’s some about ten years later I was a regional director.”

From there, he helped to start restaurants here like Sage and some of Paula Dean’s restaurants. Then he came back to Monroe and started a few other concepts.

Holley started a short time ago and worked under chefs that saw her talent. “I started working in fine dining restaurants about six years ago and worked my way up. Jack Melson, really taught me the most,“ said Holley. “I think he saw that I had some potential and be from day one he taught me and I wanted to learn.”

The name is celebrating what they both love. “Appreciation to the delta to the Louisiana and Mississippi Delta,” said Lewellen.

Everything from music, art, and food for the restaurant is selected for a reason. It has ties to the area and is something for people to experience.

This is the first time they have their own place and hope that it will go even further.

“Everything about it, we worked so hard on creating this ambiance. This brand that, I feel like, can go to the next level,“ said Holley. ”I think there’s more to come.”

If you want to experience brunch rather than just eat it, head to Delta Biscuit Co. in Monroe, and feed your soul.

