Central Louisiana Elder Law Boot Camp

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Central Louisiana Elder Law Boot Camp is Friday, May 27th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 27th. it’s at Pineville Convention Center, located at 707 Second St., Alexandria LA 71301.

The deadline to RSVP is Friday, May 6. It is hosted by CENLA Area Agency on Aging and the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs.

They’ll discus estate planning issues, public benefits like medicaid, scams, and elder abuse. Lunch will be provided. Masks are optional.

Call (318) 484-2260 or (800) 454-9573 for more information.

