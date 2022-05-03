2nd Annual South Franklin Parish Catfish Festival

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The second annual South Franklin Catfish Festival will take over the streets of downtown Wisner on Saturday, May 7, with more vendors, classic cars, food and entertainment than last year’s inaugural event.

This year’s event will be held from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and there will be a $2 admission charge. Entrances will be located on the north and south end of the festival on the Highway 15 Service Road.

