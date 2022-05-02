Union Parish Homeland Security partners with faith-based organizations for emergency readiness

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is reaching out to faith-based organizations for help.

Religious institutions in Union Parish are able to sign up to receive group notices during emergencies, says the parish’s homeland security organization. The faith-based organizations will be able to become in different ways for emergency readiness. The homeland security office’s Director Shannon Futch told KNOE’s Kenya Ross a few ways the religious institutions can get involved once they sign up.

“In that particular area, those faith-based organizations - we could contact them; let them know what was going on or possibly even use their facilities for sheltering or even serving meals or just a meeting location,” Futch stated.

Hurricane Preparedness Week began Sunday, May 1, 2022, and will last until May 7. The Union Parish Office of Homeland Security is taking action to get religious organizations and local citizens to prepare for natural disasters during this week’s Hurricane Preparedness Week.

According to the office, these are steps everyone can take:

•Determine your risk

•Develop an evacuation plan

•Assemble disaster supplies

•Get an insurance checkup

•Strengthen your home

•Help your neighbor

•Complete a written plan

Faith-based organizations can sign up to receive group notices during emergencies through a form located on the homeland security’s Facebook page:

