Strauss Little Theatre Presents James and the Giant Peach Musical

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Strauss Little Theatre is bringing a childhood favorite to life! James and the Giant Peach is a book, a movie and we can now experience the musical.

Strauss Youth Academy performs the musical May 6th through 8th. They’ll perform this juicy story on stage as James and his life-size bug friends travel from London to New York in a giant peach.

