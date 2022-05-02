Advertisement

Strauss Little Theatre Presents James and the Giant Peach Musical

Strauss Little Theatre Presents James and the Giant Peach Musical
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Strauss Little Theatre is bringing a childhood favorite to life! James and the Giant Peach is a book, a movie and we can now experience the musical.

Strauss Youth Academy performs the musical May 6th through 8th. They’ll perform this juicy story on stage as James and his life-size bug friends travel from London to New York in a giant peach.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth McCrory
Motorcyclist speeds down Trenton St., crashes, found in river, police say
Fatal Crash
21-year-old Bastrop man dies in Morehouse Parish crash, says state police
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
School officials in New York are investigating allegations that a white teacher told his class...
Teacher under fire for cotton, handcuffs in class on slavery

Latest News

Top: Thomas, Walker | Bottom: Miles, Mitchell
Monroe PD HEAT arrests 4 members of ‘Deuce Five’ gang
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
REPORT: Saints expected to sign former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu
Tomaz Corleun Austin
Man crashes on train tracks after pursuit, police say
LSU Police Department
Police investigate stabbing at Tiger Stadium prior to Garth Brooks concert