Strauss Little Theatre Presents James and the Giant Peach Musical
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Strauss Little Theatre is bringing a childhood favorite to life! James and the Giant Peach is a book, a movie and we can now experience the musical.
Strauss Youth Academy performs the musical May 6th through 8th. They’ll perform this juicy story on stage as James and his life-size bug friends travel from London to New York in a giant peach.
