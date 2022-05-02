Advertisement

Salute to Seniors 2022: Upload Your Senior Photos Here

Salute to Seniors Class of 2022
Salute to Seniors Class of 2022(Source: KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congratulations to our Class of 2022 graduates in the ArkLaMiss on reaching a milestone in life! KNOE would like to Salute our Seniors with a virtual yearbook! Upload a photo and some information about yourself or your senior, so our communities may honor and celebrate them and their accomplishments! We encourage you to dream big and make a difference in the years ahead!

Click here to submit a photo to our Class of 2022 gallery.

