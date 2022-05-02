Salute to Seniors 2022: Upload Your Senior Photos Here

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congratulations to our Class of 2022 graduates in the ArkLaMiss on reaching a milestone in life! KNOE would like to Salute our Seniors with a virtual yearbook! Upload a photo and some information about yourself or your senior, so our communities may honor and celebrate them and their accomplishments! We encourage you to dream big and make a difference in the years ahead!

