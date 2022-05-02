Monroe PD HEAT arrests 4 members of ‘Deuce Five’ gang

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department’s High Enforcement Apprehension Team (HEAT) made multiple arrests in connection with gang activity in Monroe over the weekend.

According to arrest affidavits published on the Ouachita Correctional Center’s booking website, at least four arrests were made on Saturday connected to the ‘Deuce Five’ gang.

The arrest affidavits detail activities surrounding their apprehension. They indicate that HEAT had been receiving information that several members of the ‘Deuce Five’ gang were engaged in illicit drug activity at the Now Save at 3700 Jackson Street.

Police reported that the following people, believed to be members of the gang, were in a Cadillac when police arrived at the store on April 30, 2022.

Macario Walker, 20

Jimmy Mitchell, Jr., 18

Oterrious Kedontae Thomas, 22

Andrew Miles, 18

As police approached the vehicle, arrest records indicate that the Cadillac left the parking lot, nearly hitting multiple police units in the process. A 50 mph pursuit on Jackson Street ensued, records state. Police say at least two bags were thrown from the vehicle during the chase. The suspect vehicle then stopped in the area of the 4000 to 4200 block of Jackson and the four suspects were arrested.

The report says that Macario Walker admitted to throwing a bag of marijuana out of the vehicle and had $1600 on him.

Arrest reports say officers found a backpack containing over 455 grams of marijuana. Officers also say they discovered digital scales and a loaded Glock .40 cal magazine in the vehicle.

Oterrious Kedontae Thomas, 22, the alleged driver of the Cadillac, reportedly claimed ownership of the backpack. He also reportedly claimed ownership of a loaded Glock 27 with an extended magazine that was thrown out of the window during the pursuit, police said. The firearm was recovered by MPD Cpl. Sadler.

The four young men were booked into OCC on charges including possession with intent to distribute, attempt and conspiracy, weapons charges, and obstruction of justice.

