Man crashes on train tracks after pursuit, police say

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants related to violence and drug charges was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase in Monroe on Sunday, May 1.

It began when Monroe police officers were called about an alleged battery in a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of S. 3rd Street.

According to an arrest report, the suspect, Tomaz Corleun Austin, drove away from the area as an officer approached. The report says he led the officer on a chase that ended with him crashing his vehicle on Thomas Avenue on the train tracks. The officer reported that Austin then got out of his vehicle and ran. He was apprehended at the intersection of Dick Taylor and Thomas, the officer reported.

Austin was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of resisting an officer, battery of a dating partner, and aggravated flight from an officer due to multiple traffic violations during the chase. He was also booked on ten other charges, including previous battery and flight charges as well as violation of a protective order.

According to OCC booking records, Austin has been arrested at least five times prior since 2019. One notable incident is reported to have happened in West Monroe City Court in April of 2021. An arrest report from that incident alleges that city marshals were attempting to serve a warrant on Austin when he took off, jumping several courtroom benches. One bench was destroyed in the following struggle, the report indicates. Austin was able to escape and left the building but was caught a few minutes later.

