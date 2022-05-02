Man convicted in murder plot among two arrested with nearly a kilo in meth

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who they say were in possession of nearly a thousand grams of meth. One of those men, they say, was convicted in 2018 for conspiracy to commit murder. The other, according to extensive court records, has a criminal history spanning over ten years.

The suspects are:

Devario Johnson, 28

Dustin Rose, 30

Their latest arrests happened on May 2, 2022, after an investigation on Palmwood Drive between Richwood and Monroe.

Deputies say they pulled over a speeding vehicle with the two men inside. Also inside, they say, 953 grams of suspected meth, a digital scale, baggies, and a handgun. The handgun was reported to have been stolen out of Lincoln Parish.

Both suspects were arrested on multiple weapons charges as well as possession with intent to distribute as detailed in the following arrest affidavits.

Devario Johnson May 2, 2022 Arrest Report Page 1 (Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)

Devario Johnson Arrest Report Page 2 (Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)

Court records indicate that Devario Johnson was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in 2016 as well as four counts of attempted second-degree murder, home invasion, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This reportedly happened at a home in the Tanglewood Subdivision.

The residence housed a family of four at the time, court records indicate, including two children. Johnson was accused of working with another person and firing multiple times into the home through windows and doors. It was suspected to be a retaliation in connection to a previous homicide, but a plea deal was eventually reached and Johnson pled guilty to the conspiracy charge with the others being dismissed. He was convicted in Dec. 2018 and sentenced to 15 years, but given 3 years probation with credit for time served.

A criminal background check filed in the case shows approximately half a dozen arrests in Ouachita Parish dating back to 2012. A 2013 burglary made Johnson a convicted felon. An attempt to revoke his probation was made twice in 2020, court records indicate, after Johnson was arrested on firearms charges in April of that year and burglary charges in May. The original sentence was imposed in Dec. 2021.

The other person involved in the conspiracy was given a similar deal and has no other arrests after that date, according to a search of court records.

Dustin Allen Rose has a lengthy criminal record history in the 4th Judicial District, much of which includes multiple thefts of motor vehicles. One particular incident resulted in arrest reports being filed by three different law enforcement agencies in June 2020. Rose allegedly stole a truck, led officers on a chase on I-20, ran someone off the road, and crashed the stolen truck.

“I’m just trying to get somewhere and y’all made me do this,” he reportedly told authorities after he was arrested back then.

OPSO noted that Rose had multiple active warrants and cases in which he was suspected of stealing vehicles at the time of that incident. Court records showed at least five unauthorized use or vehicle theft arrests in addition to multiple criminal conspiracy arrests, flight from officer arrests, drug and firearms charges and multiple traffic violations all going back to 2011.

In many cases prosecution was declined due to insufficient evidence, records state.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.