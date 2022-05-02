Advertisement

BBB: Credit Reports

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - By checking your credit reports, you’ll be able to see if someone is misusing your personal information to run up charges on your credit cards, get new credit or open a new account in your name, and steal your identity. The sooner you spot this fraud, the sooner you can take action to stop the harm and correct the errors. Follow these steps:

  • Order your free credit reports. Go to AnnualCreditReport.com or call 877-322-8228.
  • Read the reports carefully. Do you recognize the accounts? Do they list credit applications? Did you apply for credit at those places? Check your personal information too. Are your name, address, and Social Security number correct?

Dispute mistakes. Contact the credit bureau and the business that reported the information. Ask both to correct their records. Include as much detail as possible, plus copies of supporting documents, like payment records. Our sample dispute letters for credit bureaus and businesses can help.

