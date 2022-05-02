Advertisement

Alice Wallace elected first female Mayor of Winnsboro

"I never thought I could grow up to be mayor because I had never seen it. I had never seen a female mayor,” Wallace told KNOE.
By Tyler Englander
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Winnsboro, La. (KNOE) - History in Winnsboro.

“It’s not about me,” explained Alice Wallace, who was elected Winnsboro’s first female mayor on April 30. “It’s about the young girls that come behind to show them that I could do this too.”

Wallace, a lifelong Winnsboro resident, defeated incumbent Mayor John Dumas by just 12 votes.

“I aspire to be great, but I never thought I could grow up to be mayor because I had never seen it,” Wallace told KNOE. “I had never seen a female mayor. I had never seen a black mayor.”

Wallace says the election of a black woman in rural Louisiana is a positive step toward a more perfect union.

“We don’t care about the color. We don’t care about the age,” said Wallace. “We just want change. Twenty years ago, this would not have happened. We would not have seen that. Times have changed, and I just want to grow with the change and be a part of that.”

Given the narrow margin of victory, Wallace knows her biggest challenge will be bringing the people of Winnsboro together.

“I want to be a mayor for all the people, Walker explained to KNOE. “The people who were for me. The people who were against me. I’m going to work extra hard to try and pull them over and let them know, I want to be a Mayor for all the people.”

Wallace says she has not received a call from Mayor Dumas conceding the race.

KNOE reached out to Dumas to see if he would request a recount, but haven’t heard back.

