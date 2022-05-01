Advertisement

Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert

Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks performs 'The River'.(Lacie Guilbeau)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Country music star, Garth Brooks, performed in front of a sold out crowd at Tiger Stadium Saturday, April 30.

When the singer performed crowd favorite ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ around 9:30 p.m., a seismograph located in the Nicholson Building on LSU’s campus reportedly recorded a small earthquake.

When Garth Brooks performed Callin' Baton Rouge on Saturday night, a seismograph located on LSU's campus reportedly recorded a small earthquake.

In a social media post, LSU confirmed the seismograph was recording during the show.

RELATED STORIES
Woman attending Garth Brooks concert to honor brother’s memory
Hotels see boost in visitors for Garth Brooks concert
Special interview with Garth Brooks before concert in Tiger Stadium
Garth Brooks calls Baton Rouge

The audience can be heard singing the hit song word for word during the show.

Just before midnight, Garth Brooks posted to social media “UN - FREEEEEAAAAKING REAL!!!! LSU … tonight was better than my wildest dreams !!!! love, g #GARTHinBATONROUGE.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth McCrory
Motorcyclist speeds down Trenton St., crashes, found in river, police say
Fatal Crash
21-year-old Bastrop man dies in Morehouse Parish crash, says state police
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
School officials in New York are investigating allegations that a white teacher told his class...
Teacher under fire for cotton, handcuffs in class on slavery

Latest News

Top: Thomas, Walker | Bottom: Miles, Mitchell
Monroe PD HEAT arrests 4 members of ‘Deuce Five’ gang
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
REPORT: Saints expected to sign former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu
Tomaz Corleun Austin
Man crashes on train tracks after pursuit, police say
LSU Police Department
Police investigate stabbing at Tiger Stadium prior to Garth Brooks concert