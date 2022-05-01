Motorcyclist speeds down Trenton St., crashes, found in river, police say

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man on a motorcycle is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through part of West Monroe before crashing just south of Antique Alley.

Police said it happened Saturday evening and included speeding in and around residential areas police described as usually having high pedestrian traffic.

According to an officer with the West Monroe Police Department, Seth McCrory, 26, was spotted speeding out of the Arkansas Road traffic circle near Warren Drive around 8 p.m. The officer said the suspect was going 80-100 mph. That would be about twice the posted speed limit in the area.

The officer said he activated his emergency lights and pursued the suspect, who turned onto N. 8th, then Otis, then Trenton Street. In the process, police say he ran a stop sign at North 7th. The officer said the suspect reached speeds of 80 mph while passing vehicles on Trenton, which is a busy and winding roadway with short visibility as it runs along a levee wall that obscures oncoming traffic.

Police said McCrory ran over a dozen stop signs and lights throughout the chase, including four red lights on Trenton Street. That presumably took him through West Monroe’s Antique Alley, as three of the only four traffic lights on Trenton Street are in Antique Alley, although this was not specifically indicated by the arrest record. The other is at the Cypress Street intersection in front of the Lea Joyner (Louisville) Bridge.

Police described traffic as being “very heavy” at this time.

3 of 4 Trenton Street Traffic Lights (Google Maps/KNOE)

McCrory crashed at Linderman and S. 1st St. That intersection is about 100 yards from Ouachita River.

After crashing his motorcycle, police say the suspect then fled on foot. He was later located in the river and taken into custody. Police say he was provided medical treatment at St. Francis before being released and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Police said McCrory did not have his motorcycle endorsement and was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana. According to the arrest affidavit, he told police he ran because he was scared and did not want to have his motorcycle towed.

The yellow highlights indicate the approximate areas the chase took place according to the description on the arrest record. The chase started at the top and ended at the bottom. (Google Maps/KNOE)

McCrory was booked on multiple traffic violations, possession of marijuana, and felony aggravated flight from an officer.

Court records indicate that McCrory is a convicted felon for a burglary in 2014. He was also recently arrested in 2021 on charges of attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for an incident at Red Roof Inn at Thomas and Constitution in West Monroe. That incident is reported to have happened on March 30, 2021, according to court records, and included McCrory allegedly being armed with a .22 caliber rifle fitted with a suppressor.

Additionally, McCrory’s history includes failure to appear in court on the Red Roof Inn charges at one point with a bench warrant being issued for his arrest later in 2021, court records indicate. OCC booking records also indicate he was arrested in April 2021 as a fugitive from justice on charges of vehicle burglary and theft of a firearm.

As of Sunday morning, he remains in OCC.

