Mother seeks justice for son, killed in Ruston back in 2020

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A mother is seeking justice for her son after she says he was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting nearly two years ago. She says police have not found who did this to her son.

Alisha Robinson is the mother of Antonio “Cutt” Robinson and she says losing her son was a tragedy and to know that his killers could still be on the loose is a trauma to her heart that will never heal.

“And I really want to do something to y’all, but I know my Lord works better than me and he’s going to take care of y’all. Y’all can run, but yall can’t hide. I want to let his killers know that whenever y’all do get caught, I want to see y’all face to face to let you know how I feel,” she said.

Alishia says her son was in the car with two other young men when the shooting happened in Ruston and the two men told her they were driving with Antonio while the gunmen were standing on the street, and then shot at the car.

She says two bullets went through the tail lights of the vehicle, and another one entered through the trunk of the car and hit Antonio in the back. She says he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“My son would give you the shirt off of his back, and you running around killed my son and took him away from his family, that’s not cool and y’all day is coming. I promise you that,” she said.

Alishia says Antonio leaves behind a daughter who was eight months old at the time of his death

“They took him away from her,” she said.

And he was planning to go to college to study engineering, but that dream was cut short in July 7, 2020. Now she’s asking Ruston police to get justice for her son.

“I don’t want them to wait on somebody to come tell them who did what, or whatever. I want them to go out there and make an arrest. If they have an idea of who did what, I want them to go out there and make an arrest. Even the driver and the passenger, I believe they should have some kind of lead because they know what was going on. They know what happened,” said Alishia.

KNOE reached out to Ruston police for more details on the case, but no one was available.

