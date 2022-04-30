Advertisement

State Legislature considering bill to ban spanking in schools

Representative Michael Echols opposes the bill saying, “When we don’t discipline our children, they end up in jail or dead.”
By Tyler Englander
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A heated debate over whether spanking should be allowed in schools.

The Louisiana State Legislature is considering a bill that would ban corporal punishment in the classroom, but not everyone is on board.

“I know when I was being raised, there was an expectation, and when I didn’t meet that expectation, there was a punishment involved,” Representative Michael Echols told KNOE.

Echols, who didn’t support identical legislation in 2021, says he will not support a measure that the House Education Committee passed on April 27.

“When we don’t discipline our children, they end up in jail or dead,” explained Echols. “So I think we have to weigh these options as we continue to set educational policy across our state.”

Child Psychologist Dr. Ross Greene disagrees with Echols.

“No justification whatsoever for the theory that you have to brutalize kids to hold them accountable,” Greene told KNOE.

Dr. Greene adds children who are spanked can feel traumatized, leading to long-term consequences.

“Kids who get hit are more likely to hit under duress, under stress,” said Dr. Greene. “When they’re a problem that they are having difficulty solving.”

Currently, local school boards can adopt policies addressing corporal punishment in Louisiana. Echols believes it should remain that way.

“I do think many of those policies could happen their verse trying to do a statewide mandate,” Echols told KNOE’s Tyler Englander. “I think sometimes we overlegislate, and I think this could be one of those cases.”

Greene says lawmakers need to step up to protect students’ physical and mental well-being.

“States and countries often get involved when people are doing things that are unhealthy or harmful,” explained Dr. Greene.

Greene says a more collaborative approach, not punishment, will result in a better outcome for students.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Clark
East Carroll Parish: Man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in custody
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Seth McCrory
Motorcyclist speeds down Trenton St., crashes, found in river, police say
Neville High School vandalized
Neville High School vandalized overnight

Latest News

Seth McCrory
Motorcyclist speeds down Trenton St., crashes, found in river, police say
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
He was chosen among 1,000 people
LHC Group, Inc. names Monroe physical therapist National P.T. of the Year
He was chosen among 1,000 people
St. Francis Home Health Physical Therapist of the year