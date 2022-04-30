State Legislature considering bill to ban spanking in schools

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A heated debate over whether spanking should be allowed in schools.

The Louisiana State Legislature is considering a bill that would ban corporal punishment in the classroom, but not everyone is on board.

“I know when I was being raised, there was an expectation, and when I didn’t meet that expectation, there was a punishment involved,” Representative Michael Echols told KNOE.

Echols, who didn’t support identical legislation in 2021, says he will not support a measure that the House Education Committee passed on April 27.

“When we don’t discipline our children, they end up in jail or dead,” explained Echols. “So I think we have to weigh these options as we continue to set educational policy across our state.”

Child Psychologist Dr. Ross Greene disagrees with Echols.

“No justification whatsoever for the theory that you have to brutalize kids to hold them accountable,” Greene told KNOE.

Dr. Greene adds children who are spanked can feel traumatized, leading to long-term consequences.

“Kids who get hit are more likely to hit under duress, under stress,” said Dr. Greene. “When they’re a problem that they are having difficulty solving.”

Currently, local school boards can adopt policies addressing corporal punishment in Louisiana. Echols believes it should remain that way.

“I do think many of those policies could happen their verse trying to do a statewide mandate,” Echols told KNOE’s Tyler Englander. “I think sometimes we overlegislate, and I think this could be one of those cases.”

Greene says lawmakers need to step up to protect students’ physical and mental well-being.

“States and countries often get involved when people are doing things that are unhealthy or harmful,” explained Dr. Greene.

Greene says a more collaborative approach, not punishment, will result in a better outcome for students.

