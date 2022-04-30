National Drug Take-Back in Grambling came with the community receiving food

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s National Drug Take-Back Day, and several organizations in the area are participating. In Grambling, while community members gave up their old medications, they received free boxes of food, STD prevention kits, and COVID-19 supplies.

“So inside of those COVID supply kits, there’s a mask, Lysol, hand sanitizers, deodorant, toothpaste, just kits to keep people safe,” said Kia Richardson, the Northeast Delta Human Services Partner.

She says it’s important to bless the community with items they might need and earlier they passed out more than 70 boxes of food as people dropped off their old prescriptions. Richardson says the food could feed up to a family of four.

“Inside the grocery boxes, we have chicken, pasta, rice, can goods, cheese, and milk. Not only do we love you enough to give you groceries, but we love you enough to give you this education, and information about prescription drugs, and opioid misuse and abuse because statistics show that many people become addicted to opioids right in their own homes,” said Richardson.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the state has one of the highest prescription drug overdose rates in the nation. Northeast Delta Human Services Partner Fredrick Buggs says this event is important to stop the rise in addictions and keep drugs off the streets.

“It’s going to cut down on some of the drugs used and addiction. People won’t be able to just go in and get the drugs because they are in the cabinet and nobody’s using them,” he said.

If you missed National Take-Back Day, click here to find a location in your area that take back prescription drugs year-round.

