LHC Group, Inc. names Monroe physical therapist National P.T. of the Year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Home Health celebrated one of its own physical therapists. Raul Africa, a physical therapist with the hospital, was named LHC Group Inc.’s National Physical Therapist of the Year.

Africa was selected from around 1,000 physical therapists from comments on evaluations sent in by patients and has been with St. Francis Home Health for more than 25 years.

