East Carroll Parish: Man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in custody

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - A man wanted by the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office has been located.

According to East Carroll Parish officials, Robert Clark was placed in custody Saturday afternoon.

Clark was wanted for attempted second-degree murder following an incident that occurred Friday night in Lake Providence.

Authorities have described Clark as a black male, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Robert Clark (East Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office)

