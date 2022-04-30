Advertisement

East Carroll Parish: Man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in custody

Robert Clark
Robert Clark(East Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - A man wanted by the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office has been located.

According to East Carroll Parish officials, Robert Clark was placed in custody Saturday afternoon.

Clark was wanted for attempted second-degree murder following an incident that occurred Friday night in Lake Providence.

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Officials with the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man, who was involved in an incident that occurred Friday night in Lake Providence.

The sheriff’s office is searching for Robert Clark, wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder following an incident that happened on April 29, 2022.

Authorities have described Clark as a black male, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Robert Clark
Robert Clark(East Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office)

No further details have been provided to KNOE 8 News at this time.

