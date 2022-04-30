Baby formula shortage stressing parents

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Parents have been searching for baby formula in stores for months, and recalls have limited the supply. One parent has been trying to find a specialized formula for his 18-month-old. Jesse Slade’s son has health issues that have caused his son to be unable to keep down food.

“We’ve tried probably nine to 10 different formulas from goat’s milk to whole milk to breast milk to soy-based and the only and the regular formulas also, the only thing that has worked is the hypoallergenic formulas,” said Slade.

He and other parents have resorted to searching online for their supply of baby formula, especially those needing hypoallergenic ones. The costs have doubled for most online retailers. “You used to be able to get four 14-ounce cans for $171.80. Now, the only place I found it in stock is in the $320′s,“ said Slade.

Plus there are risks with these online retailers. You might not get the product or it takes weeks to get it in the mail. “Takes three weeks to a month to get the formula,” said Slade.

Nancy Brown, owner of Milk & Honey Lactation Consulting in the Monroe area, says not to stress, that can make the issues worse.

“When your body is stressed out, and stress hormones are high it’s hard to get the breastfeeding hormones to flow well and to help you make enough milk,” says Brown.

She says there are options, one being re-lactating, a process that someone who recently gave birth can do.

“You can actually begin to make breast milk again. So what mothers would need to do is try to put their baby to the breast often, and that can stimulate your milk supply to come in or come up,” said Brown.

An option becoming popular online is breast milk sharing. Brown does give the warning to be cautious.

“Make sure that they know the woman or make sure that there’s not a medication they’re on,” says Brown.

These factors and others could be harmful to newborns.

For those looking to help new and expecting parents, there are a few suggestions. First, when you are shopping, keep your eyes out for big stocks of formula, especially ones that are hypoallergenic. Second, post online to let parents know what is available where. Finally, donate to local charities and food banks, they can help and sometimes have access to resources.

Brown has one final guideline for friends and family of those struggling, “I think that being supportive of the mother that’s breastfeeding.”

Slade says, “Don’t give up hope; just put your head down, keep looking forward. You’ll find a solution.”

Find resources like Milk & Honey Lactation Consulting and others to help moms in these difficult times.

