New program helps keep kids off the streets, in need of sponsors

The organization is helping develop the youth's talent
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new non-profit organization is striving to make a difference in young children’s lives. The company is called the Unique All-Star Basketball Development Program.

The team practices Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Liller Maddox Marbles Recreation Center in Monroe. It’s a free year-round program designed to mentor and help children between the ages of 10 and 18 become better basketball players and keep them off the streets.

Coach Micheal Jackson says they are looking for sponsors to help with necessary expenses.

“Some of them can’t afford the shoes. I have a lot of kids and I have them sharing uniforms. I have to hurry up and wash them because you know the other team might play the next day. So I only have a certain amount of uniforms, which is probably like over 20 but I don’t have the matching bottoms to the tops, so I have to coordinate them,” said Michael Jackson, he said.

If you would like to reach Mr. Jackson to donate to the children call (318)-614-2377.

