MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Run for the Red, White & Blue 5K/1K is held each Memorial Day weekend to support the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum. It’s a way to honor our active service members and veterans, and to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

The course is flat, fast, and well surfaced. The race will begin and end at the Chennault Museum with participants passing through the Flags of Freedom for the last quarter mile. Timing is by McDuffie Timing of West Monroe.

All race proceeds benefit CAMM. Free tours of the Museum will take place during and after the 5K/1K events. You can also see the planes at the Museum’s new Aviation Park & Pavilion.

