Louisiana former inmates receive second chance at career through Monroe employer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Corrections Reentry Program held a virtual job fair Wednesday.

A Monroe company found value in employing former inmates beginning five years ago.

Thomas Lewis, who was hired five years ago and is currently the service advisor with Southern States Utility Trailer Sales, Inc. says it’s been beneficial for the company to employ former inmates.

“It’s good for them to prove to themselves that they can come out and find a job and work - make a steady income. So, it’s been good for both of us,” says Lewis.

Former inmate Brennan Fuselier, who’s currently a mechanic with the company, has been working with them for 10 months and has offered advice for anyone with a similar past to his.

“Working gives you self-confidence - makes you - you’re doing a routine, you’re getting up every morning, you go to work, and you come home, and you fill in your day; around your job. So, yeah, if you’re not working, then it absolutely can contribute to being locked up cause’ don’t have nothing else to do,” said Fuselier.

Fuselier stated his new employer has a “no judgment” environment and believes you have to put God first in anything that you do.

Brad Nolan, Reentry Program Manager of the Monroe District Office says a future virtual job fair is being planned for inmates. Inmates currently on parole and who are nearing the completion of their sentence participated in the April 27, 2022, virtual job fair.

Although Southern States Utility was not a participating employer of the virtual job fair on Wednesday, they plan to be a part of future job fairs implemented by the state reentry program.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.