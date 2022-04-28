Advertisement

Health benefits of oatmeal

Health benefits of oatmeal
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oatmeal is a delicious and nutritious meal that can be very filling. Nutritionist Jen Avis shared the benefits of oatmeal on Good Morning ArkLaMiss.

It can provide antioxidants like avenanthramides, which Avis says is not found in other grains. That can reduce Inflammation and relax arteries. It’s a soluble fiber and can slow down how fast blood glucose rises. Fibers help lower cholesterol, makes you feel fool and promotes regular bowel movements. If you are diabetic, avoid instant oatmeal unless it is an old fashioned less refined version.

Oatmeal also supplies plenty of vitamins and minerals like folate, potassium and phosphorus.

