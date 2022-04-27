Too many people speeding through school zone, police say

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Police in Bastrop say they’ve seen too many people speeding near an elementary school during active school zone hours recently.

In a post on social media, they said:

“The Bastrop Police Department has noticed a worrying trend occurring on West Madison in the morning hours.

“An unusually high number of speeders are being ticketed in the school zone for the Morehouse Parish Elementary School on West Madison. We would like to remind the public that during the time of 6:35 AM to 7:35 AM the speed limit through this school zone on West Madison is 25 MPH. We will continue to monitor and cite speeders at this location.”

While many people think they are good drivers, some of the behaviors they reported doing behind the wheel would indicate otherwise.

According to a recent Nationwide survey, the typical driver admits to making multiple unsafe choices while driving. 54% of survey respondents admitted to driving 10+mph over the speed limit in the last 12 months.

Despite two-thirds of drivers (66%) saying that holding a cell phone to talk, text or use an app while driving is dangerous, half (51%) reported doing this in the past six months.

Let’s not forget, April is also National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

