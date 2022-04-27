Advertisement

Missing/Endangered Child Advisory issued for 13-year-old girl

Emma Grace Ebert was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the 2700-block of Salem...
Emma Grace Ebert was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the 2700-block of Salem Road in Benton.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Child Advisory for a 13-year-old Benton girl.

Emma Grace Ebert was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the 2700-block of Salem Road in Benton.

She’s described as being 5′2″ and weighing 100 pounds with dark blonde hair.

ASP said she was wearing dark-colored shorts with green stripes on the sides, a long-sleeved dark-colored shirt with “FILA” on the front, a white long-sleeved shirt with tiny flowers on it, black sneakers with white soles, and a dark beanie with a white logo. She also has braces with green bands.

Ebert was also wearing light purple glasses and carrying a green string backpack and a tan canvas bag.

If you see her, call 911 or the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 501-303-5648.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome

Latest News

Grambling Baseball’s Friday night starting pitcher Shemar Page gains national attention after...
Page finds success in every chapter
LaSalle General Hospital in Jena, LA
LaSalle General Hospital receives $2 million federal grant
Lasalle General Hospital receives $2 million federal grant
Lasalle General Hospital receives $2 million federal grant
Whats your story
Believe In Yourself
Whats your story
Believe in Yourself