Jan Strickland shares ways to upgrade your door knobs and cabinetry hardware
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today on Good Morning ArkLaMiss, we explored interior fixtures that are “Not Your Ordinary Door Knobs / Levers and Cabinetry Hardware with interior designer Jan Strickland. More options are available now more than ever. Select chromes, golds, blacks, in different textures and styles for cabinet door knobs / levers.
-Acrylics and colored glass is in for cabinetry hardware
-Updating hardware can make a huge impact on the style of your home
-Think outside of the box instead of using just regular nickels and bronze pieces
