BLEND aims to serve up the area’s best culinary creations

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana presents BLEND, from 3-7pm Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the River Market in downtown Monroe. The biggest party on the river will feature local men and ladies who cook in addition to selected restaurants all serving tastings of their best culinary creations, a silent art auction of some of the area’s finest visual artists, along with multiple music offerings.

Representing their respective cities, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis and West Monroe Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell will be joining the fun and showcasing their love of cooking while supporting the arts.

Ticket proceeds and a portion of silent auction profits benefit the Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana, its programs, and services. This event is a BLENDing of the Arts Council’s historic Blend of the Bayou and its more recent North Delta Food & Wine Festival. BLEND centers around a wide array of delicious food and beverages prepared and served by prominent area professionals and businessmen who generously volunteer their time and talents in support of the Arts Council.

This BLENDing also incorporates select local restaurants and wine and beer distributors. It gives attendees an opportunity to view and bid on original artwork are some of our leading area visual artists. The BLEND Bayou Gallery silent auction was hugely popular with prior attendees and affords them the chance to bid and win unique original artwork to take home that evening. New to the BLEND Bayou Gallery will be a select number of artists demonstrating live painting. These live paintings will also be available for bid.

DATE: Sunday - May 1, 2022

LOCATION: 316 South Grand – The RiverMarket, Monroe

TIME: 3:00-7:00PM

TICKETS: $65 General Admission, $100 VIP. This is a 21+ event.

Be prepared to show picture ID.

Wristbands/Lanyards issued to consume alcoholic beverages

DRESS: It’s outdoors. Come comfortable. Block party casual, shorts, sundresses, sunglasses, sunscreen

SILENT AUCTION: All artists donate a portion of the proceeds from their works to the Arts Council. The higher the bid, the more the artist makes and the more the Arts Council can put toward their programs and services

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.