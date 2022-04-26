Tornado victim asking insurance company for help

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Many are still feeling the brunt of the aftermath of a massive storm system that hit Trumann last December.

Judy Wright wakes up every morning and empties buckets full of water changes her window covers and hopes her ceiling does not cave in thanks to those storms.

The following day, Wright contacted her insurance provider Liberty Mutual, which resulted in a drawn-out process.

“It was not this bad when the storm first happened,” she said. “Just some minor things especially compared to everyone else on this street.”

Wright filed minor claims but never heard back from Liberty Mutual.

She continued to contact the company, then finally, they sent her a response.

“Well, they will send me a check, but it will have somebody else’s name on it, and I can’t cash it,“ Wright said. “I then send it back and they just take their time.”

Wright said she is convinced it is all a part of a plan not to pay her.

Since the storms, her house has deteriorated, becoming a health hazard.

“This place might kill me,” Wright said. “I am always just so afraid the roof is going to fall on me one of these days.”

With holes in the ceiling and significant water damage, she just wants some type of resolution to the situation.

“Either get this house fixed and stay in it or if it’s too much money they give me the funds to rent me a place,” Wright said.

Liberty Mutual said they do not publicly comment on their customers’ claims but will attempt to contact Wright to hear her concerns.

