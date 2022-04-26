Advertisement

Ruston tornado recovery three years later

It's been three years since an EF-3 tornado hit Ruston killing two people and leaving a lot of damage.
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - It’s been three years since an EF-3 tornado hit Ruston, killing two people and leaving a lot of damage.

Mayor Ronny Walker said it was an experience that the city continues to grow from.

“It brought out the best in our people, and we are a very strong city. We will continue to be a strong city. We get stronger every day,” said Walker.

Mayor Walker said resilience, strength, and community made Ruston strong over the last three years. The city was tested when the twister knocked out much of its power and budget. Walker said they’ve spent about 13 million dollars to get the city back to normal, but they’ve discovered a silver lining.

“Tech was able to build back athletic facilities. I think they spent about $45 million, and 50 of that came from FEMA, insurance, state funds,” said Walker.

Louisiana Tech’s campus was also hit hard by the EF-3 tornado. The cyclone destroyed trees, and athletic facilities, including the soccer, baseball, and softball fields.

“We’re actually in what was a parking lot, and there was a field above, so reimagining this whole space, and then built this amazing complex,” said the Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives at LA Tech, Adam McGuirt.

The athletic facilities were rebuilt last year. But McGuirt said the university is still working every day on becoming more resilient.

“With FEMA and then at the state level to work on some of our resilience and future mitigation projects, some of those being generators and other things like that, but yeah, I would say, for the most part, we’re fully recovered as a campus,” said McGuirt.

Mayor Walker said the city received its last check from the state about four months ago, but a few improvements remain.

“We still got a little infrastructure streetwise, and we’re doing four or five water-sewer projects,” said Walker.

The mayor and Tech said they’ve grown as a community but have also grown hyper-aware of natural disasters.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Bastrop teen arrested in connection with double shooting
Police Lights
Woman killed in head-on collision; 6 others, including 5 children, suffer severe injuries

Latest News

.
NELA power companies to offer broadband internet
Brandon Morris
Ascension Parish deputy arrested on child porn charges
DeShay Carter
Woman attacked suffers miscarriage; BRPD arrests alleged attacker
Too many people speeding through school zone, police say
Emma Grace Ebert was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the 2700-block of Salem...
Missing/Endangered Child Advisory issued for 13-year-old girl