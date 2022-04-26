Advertisement

Police: Man charged in crash after running red light, killing pregnant woman, unborn baby

The Tulsa Police Department reports Steven Johnson has been charged with causing a crash that...
The Tulsa Police Department reports Steven Johnson has been charged with causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma are investigating a tragic crash that took the life of a woman and her unborn child earlier this year.

The Tulsa Police Department reports a Buick was speeding and ran a red light in the east part of town on Jan. 15. It slammed into a pickup truck at the intersection.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified by police as Michelle Rubalcava, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said she was nine months pregnant at the time of the crash.

Emergency surgery was performed, but Rubalcava and her unborn baby died from their injuries, according to Tulsa police.

Investigators report the driver of the Buick, Steven Johnson, was later found at fault for the crash with evidence of him being impaired by drugs at the time of the collision.

Tulsa police said Johnson recovered from his crash injuries and was charged on April 25 with two counts of first-degree manslaughter, causing a fatality accident without a valid driver’s license, driving under the influence of drugs and failure to stop at a red light.

Authorities also said their hearts go out to the family affected by the devasting crash.

MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES -- man charged for causing crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby. On 1/15/2022,...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Bastrop teen arrested in connection with double shooting
Police Lights
Woman killed in head-on collision; 6 others, including 5 children, suffer severe injuries

Latest News

.
NELA power companies to offer broadband internet
A new study from an investment firm shows the younger generation is putting more cash away in...
Study: Millennials are ahead of their parents in retirement savings
Brandon Morris
Ascension Parish deputy arrested on child porn charges
DeShay Carter
Woman attacked suffers miscarriage; BRPD arrests alleged attacker
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet in surprise prisoner exchange