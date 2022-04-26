Advertisement

Officer’s job offer with police department revoked due to HIV diagnosis, DOJ says

Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits employers from discriminating against...
Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits employers from discriminating against anyone skilled for the position on the basis of disability.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (Gray News) – The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against a town in Indiana for discriminating against a police officer diagnosed with HIV.

According to the Department of Justice, the lawsuit alleges the police department in the town of Clarksville revoked a job officer to a qualified person based on his diagnosis.

The DOJ said the officer had been successfully working for the police department as a volunteer for over a year and was fully qualified for the position.

“Every day, we depend on law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana. “Those who are qualified and seek to serve their communities should not be subjected to unlawful discrimination.”

Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits employers from discriminating against anyone skilled for the position on the basis of disability.

“No qualified individual should lose a hard-earned career opportunity because of misguided views about their disability that are not supported by medicine or science,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This lawsuit reflects the Justice Department’s firm commitment to protecting qualified workers, including those with HIV, from unlawful employment discrimination.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Bastrop teen arrested in connection with double shooting
Police Lights
Woman killed in head-on collision; 6 others, including 5 children, suffer severe injuries

Latest News

.
NELA power companies to offer broadband internet
A new study from an investment firm shows the younger generation is putting more cash away in...
Study: Millennials are ahead of their parents in retirement savings
Brandon Morris
Ascension Parish deputy arrested on child porn charges
DeShay Carter
Woman attacked suffers miscarriage; BRPD arrests alleged attacker
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet in surprise prisoner exchange