Feed Your Soul: Nolan’s Popup Bistro

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Chef Pat Nolan has been cooking for years, and Nolan’s Pop Up Bistro highlights her expertise, where she uses fresh and simple ingredients in her dishes.

“I cook basic foods, very much foods that I grew up with,” says Nolan.

She started at a Canadian candy factory where she was noticed and given an offer for schooling. She first had to go to business school.

“Secondly, if you want to go to college to learn more about it, then we’ll sell you to culinary school,” said Nolan.

Once she finished her formal chef training, she met her husband who is now by her side. He is a Monroe native, “We moved to Louisiana.”

Many people know her cooking from being the chef at the West Monroe Convention Center. She was also a consultant for restaurants and owned a restaurant located on Louisville where her catering kitchen is currently.

When the pandemic hit, she had to consider other options, one was offered to her that was a little different. The owner of the Tower building offered her a space.

“Why don’t you cook there and come open here as lunch stop whenever you want? Yeah, it’s just like catering,” said Nolan.

So she comes in and does what she wants, and what the customers want. “They love the different foods they get to try foods,” says Nolan.

Billy Hornbuckle, a regular says many high-end spots can’t compare. “Some of the best food I’ve ever eaten. And we’ve been to some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles,” said Hornbuckle.

Ali Owens says when she comes here, it is like stepping into your dining room at home. “Even if I’m having kind of a stressful day at work, I know I can come here, and she’s always happy to see people, and she’s always super nice. It feels almost like going to your mom’s to eat, you know, it feels like family,” said Owens.

Nolan greets each customer and everyone treats her like their mom. Nolan loves kids and thinks they are the key to a better future.

“I think children are everything to this world right now. Especially the world we live in,” said Nolan.

She has mentored many young people to get them into cooking. She loves their excitement and joy.

Go stand in line for some great food head to a booth with amazing food, conversation, and atmosphere at Nolan’s Popup Bistro, and feed your soul.

