Exercise Mistakes That Shorten Your Life

Workout injuries are common, but luckily, there're a lot of things one can do to prevent and treat them.(WAFB)
By Milvionne Chery and Bob Walko
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT
ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - From lowering your risk for heart disease, type II diabetes and even some cancers, to strengthening your bones and muscles, there are plenty of benefits to exercise. But there are some mistakes that can sabotage a well-intentioned workout and even shorten your life span. Ivanhoe has the details.

Do you like to exercise outdoors or indoors?

Studies show people who exercise outdoors have more energy and less depression, anger, and tension than those who exercise indoors.

But if you are exercising outside, be careful of the air quality. A study published in the Journal Cardiovascular Research found smog shortens life span by an average of three years and air pollution is linked to 43% of cardiovascular premature deaths.

Too much regular strenuous activity can also shorten your life span. A Swedish study found performing high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, workouts too often can hinder mitochondrial functioning and increase insulin resistance.

“Mitochondrial Dysfunction is linked to heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, cognitive impairment, and to almost every condition possible,” explains Rajagopal Sekhar, MD, Associate Professor, Baylor College of Medicine.

Worrying about exercise can actually shorten your life. A study at Stanford University found people who thought they were less active than others their age were more likely to die, regardless of health status and BMI.

Another exercise mistake that may shorten your life is focusing on strength instead of power. They may seem like the same thing, but strength focuses on how much you can lift while power accounts for both speed and force. Researchers say muscle power is more important for longevity than muscle strength. For example, rising from a chair at an old age deals more with muscle power.

Sources:

https://www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity/basics/pa-health/index.htm

https://academic.oup.com/cardiovascres/article/116/11/1910/5770885, https://www.cell.com/cell-metabolism/fulltext/S1550-4131(21)00102-9#%20

https://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/releases/hea-hea0000531.pdf

https://www.escardio.org/The-ESC/Press-Office/Press-releases/Ability-to-lift-weights-quickly-can-mean-a-longer-life

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

