Bastrop teen arrested in connection with double shooting

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting on Huey Street.

According to police, the shooting happened on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Bastrop police were called around 5:40 p.m. about a fight in progress. Gunshots were fired in the 900 block Huey Street. Two people were shot. The victims were identified as a teenage male and an adult male. The teen was airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport. The adult was treated at Morehouse General Hospital.

The suspect was identified as a Black male. Chief DeWayne Reed says they plan to make more arrests. They expect to arrest another adult male on Tuesday.

If that suspect doesn’t turn himself in, the police plan to post a picture of the suspect on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information, of course, is asked to call police.

