Advertisement

2 shot in Magnolia, Ark.

(WCAX)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people were shot in Magnolia during the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 26, police say.

The Magnolia Police Department says the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Bennett Circle. When officers got there, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers performed life-saving measures until EMS personnel arrived.

Both people were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information should call 870-234-3765.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Bastrop teen arrested in connection with double shooting
Police Lights
Woman killed in head-on collision; 6 others, including 5 children, suffer severe injuries

Latest News

Brandon Morris
Ascension Parish deputy arrested on child porn charges
DeShay Carter
Woman attacked suffers miscarriage; BRPD arrests alleged attacker
Too many people speeding through school zone, police say
Emma Grace Ebert was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the 2700-block of Salem...
Missing/Endangered Child Advisory issued for 13-year-old girl
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off