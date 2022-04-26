Advertisement

$1 million bond set in aggravated robbery case

Jimmie McDuffy, 26, was arrested for aggravated robbery in an incident on April 14.
Jimmie McDuffy, 26, was arrested for aggravated robbery in an incident on April 14.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man will appear in court in June after police said he robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to the Exxon gas station on South Caraway Road, where they met with a clerk who said he was robbed.

The document said McDuffy stole $535 dollars in cash out of the register and left the store.

Officers got word McDuffy left town, and they were able to find him at a Little Rock apartment, according to the affidavit.

McDuffy has a $1,000,000 bond and will appear in court on June 30.

