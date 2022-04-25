Advertisement

Report: National gas prices up again after a brief decrease

The average price for a gallon of gas has risen again after a brief dip, AAA reports.
The average price for a gallon of gas has risen again after a brief dip, AAA reports.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gas prices have risen again after a short dip nationwide.

According to a report from AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas rose four cents over the past week to $4.12.

Fears that less Russian oil will enter the global market are countered by fears of a COVID-caused economic slowdown in China, which is the world’s leading oil consumer. These forces are opposed and causing the oil price to hover around $100 a barrel, according to the report.

The current national average for a gallon of gas, which sits at $4.12, is 12 cents less than it was a month ago. It’s $1.24 more than it was one year ago, at $2.88.

The states with the top three weekly increases are:

  1. Maryland, with a 13-cent increase
  2. Delaware, with a 12-cent increase
  3. Kansas, with an 11-cent increase

The top three least expensive states are:

  1. Georgia, where the price is $3.71
  2. Arkansas, where the price is $3.74
  3. Missouri, where the price is $3.75

You can learn what prices are at gas stations near you with the AAA app. More information can be found at AAA.com/mobile.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Bastrop teen arrested in connection with double shooting
Police Lights
Woman killed in head-on collision; 6 others, including 5 children, suffer severe injuries

Latest News

A new study from an investment firm shows the younger generation is putting more cash away in...
Study: Millennials are ahead of their parents in retirement savings
Brandon Morris
Ascension Parish deputy arrested on child porn charges
DeShay Carter
Woman attacked suffers miscarriage; BRPD arrests alleged attacker
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet in surprise prisoner exchange
Pig, known as John Doe, rescued in SE Portland
CUTE: Police use snacks to lure pig off of highway