LaSalle Parish correctional officer accused of malfeasance in office

(Source: Derek Seifert / U.S. Air Force via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A LaSalle Parish correctional officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office.

Louisiana State Police said on April 12, 2022, they were contacted by the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate allegations by a prisoner previously housed in their jail who said that an officer committed a prohibited sexual act while in the prisoner’s presence.

LSP said they arrested Jason Cotherman, 36, in connection with the allegation, charging him with malfeasance in office (sexual conduct prohibited). He was booked into the LaSalle Parish Jail.

This matter remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

