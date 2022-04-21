Advertisement

Health benefits of mushrooms with Nutritionist Jen Avis!

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the benefits of eating mushrooms.

1) In studies between 1966 - 2020 eating just 18 grams or 1/8 C. per day can lower risk of cancer as much as 45%.

Ergothioneine - an amino acid, antioxidant that prevents or slows cellular damage.

2) Contain compounds that inhibit the production of cholesterol

3) Good source of Vitamin D - only produce that is a souce of Vit. D.

Can expose to UV light and increase the amount of vitamin D. Expose to sunlight for at least 15 minutes

4) Mushrooms are prebiotic, which means it stimulates the growth of healthy bacteria.

5) Supports a healthy immune system.

Selenium, Vitamin D, vitamin B6

It is a fungus - Americans eat an average of three pounds of mushrooms a year.

Take on the flavors of what you are cooking.

Add savory flavor themselves.

When using make sure to cook. - contain compounds that can upset your stomach or can cause a rash.

Don’t gather mushrooms unless you know what you are doing. We have 10,000 types of mushrooms in North America out of those only 487 are edible. They can be deadly poisonous.

