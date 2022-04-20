Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Democratic Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigned in Monroe on April 19.

Mixon spoke at an event hosted by the Monroe Federation of Teachers.

Mixon, a former Navy fighter pilot, is seeking elected office for the first time in November. He is challenging Senator John Kennedy.

Mixon says the people of Louisiana are ready for new leadership in Washington.

“It’s exhausted by natural disasters. It’s exhausted by a lack of infrastructure. It’s exhausted by a lack of quality public education,” Mixon told KNOE’s Tyler Englander. “Those are the things that I am fighting for. To bring those valuable resources back home to Louisiana.”

The problem for Mixon, voters haven’t bought into his message so far.

A March poll conducted by JMC Analytics and Polling found Mixon trailing Kennedy by 46%. Mixon says that’s because he’s just getting started.

“I’m confident if we keep on the pace we are right now, explained Mixon. “If we keep working hard. If we see the same level of enthusiasm that we saw right here in Monroe, that we see throughout the state, we are going to be very competitive in November.”

Despite a fundraising deficit of almost $14 million, Mixon says his moderate approach will attract voters from across the political spectrum.

“I think you are going to have three very clear choices in this election,” said Mixon. “You are going to have Senator Kennedy, who has shown himself to be a far-right candidate. Then you have Mr. Chambers, who is certainly on the progressive side. I am here to represent the 70% of us who are in the middle.”

On how he’ll close the deficit before Election Day, Mixon says he’ll look to replicate the success of the last Democrat to win a statewide election in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards.

“He and I do have similar backgrounds,” Mixon explained. “We are both from small-town Louisiana. We both went to military academies. I went to the Naval Academy, a little superior service academy. We both served in the military, and I believe that we both have those traits of moderation, civility, and putting the people we represent over the party we represent.”

In his speech to voters, Mixon also attacked Kennedy for voting to object to the certification of the electoral votes after the January 6th insurrection.

