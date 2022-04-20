NELA school bus crashes with children on board

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A school bus carrying special education students from Crowville Elementary crashed in Franklin Parish on Wednesday.

The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that a school bus has crashed in the Winnsboro area.

“Sheriff Kevin Cobb reports that the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle school bus accident on Louisiana Highway 577, Winnsboro, LA, mid-morning. The bus was occupied by elementary students and staff en route to an off-site event. All occupants were transported to local medical facilities for evaluation.

“The Louisiana State Police responded to complete crash investigations and reports. Traffic was diverted around the accident. Currently the crash site is being worked and it is our hope that the roadways will be reopened fully in the next few hours.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.